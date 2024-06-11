Shoshone-Bannock Tribe swear in new leadership

FORT HALL, Idaho (Shoshone-Bannock Tribe releasae) - Today the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes officially swore in and seated a new Fort Hall Business Council (FHBC) in the Tribal Business Center Council Chambers.

The ceremony began with a prayer provided by Tribal elder, Doyle Punkin, and was followed by a flag/victory song by Tribal drum group, Spring Creek Singers of Fort Hall. Tribal Veterans Regi Thorpe and Frances Goli carried in the flags, and Tribal member Gifford Osborne carried in the Eagle Staff.

The FHBC terms are staggered every two years. This year, three incumbents were up for re-election, Donna Thompson, Gaylen Edmo and Claudia Washakie. On May 31, 2024, Ronald Todd Appenay was the candidate with the highest votes followed by Donna Thompson and Devon Boyer.

Lee Juan Tyler was voted in as the Chairman, Donna Thompson as the Vice-Chairwoman, Ladd Edmo as the Secretary, Sammy Matsaw Jr. as the Treasurer, Ronald Todd Appenay as the Sgt-At-Arms, and Nancy Eschief Murillo and Devon Boyer as Council members.

District representatives are as follows: Devon Boyer and Nancy Eschief Murillo, Fort Hall District; Donna Thompson and Ladd Edmo, Gibson District; Ronald Todd Appenay, Ross Fork District; Sammy Matsaw Jr., Bannock Creek District; and Lee Juan Tyler, Lincoln Creek District.

The FHBC is the governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and consists of seven council members. The Council was established under the Tribes’ Constitution and Bylaws, which was approved by the Tribes and ratified by the federal government in 1937 under the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934.