Yellowstone shooting suspect’s name is released

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Authorities have released the name of the man arrested for shooting at a park ranger on July 4.

He was identified as 28-year-old Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner of Florida.

He allegedly took a woman hostage at gunpoint before the shootout.  In a posting by NPS Ranger News, an audio recording of said Fussner had “threatened to shoot up” a fireworks show somewhere in West Yellowstone or Montana, according to a dispatcher. 

Fussner was an employee of Xanterra, a company that operates hotel rooms and other services within Yellowstone National Park. 

When rangers approached Fussner, shots were fired. He died from injuries in the shootout.

One park ranger was injured and is in stable condition at an area hospital.

The FBI continues to investigate.

