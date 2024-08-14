Burley/Rupert area losing Local News 8 signal

Viewers in the Burley/Rupert area will lose the over-the-air signal for Local News 8 when the station's VHF signal is turned off on Wednesday, August 14.

The new UHF signal will not reach the Albion Hills, where the TV translator for the area is located.

Local News 8 added the new signal July 1, 2024. This change only affects viewers using antennas.

However, folks in the Mini-Cassia area will still have many ways to watch Local News 8 news such as the website, and our app. You can also find us on streaming sites/apps such as Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Zeam, Fubo, VidGo, and NewsON.