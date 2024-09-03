Hallway ceiling falls at Idaho Falls High School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A section of hallway ceiling fell in at Idaho Falls High School.

The ceiling fell on Friday while students were in class and it didn't fall on anyone. A door left open into the hallway helped hold the ceiling from completely falling onto the floor. As far as they could tell, there was no structural damage said Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange.

“But we're bringing in a structural engineer to make sure that not just that area, but everything in that addition that was built at that same time, is structurally sound and up to code,” she said.

The entire section of ceiling has been taken out. It will be rebuilt and a new ceiling will be installed.

The repairs will be paid for with district accounts and partly from saving accounts and money dedicated for facility repairs.

Idaho Falls High School was first built over 70 years ago.