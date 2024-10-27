Toys for Tots donation boxes are appearing around town

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This year Toys for Tots is doing things a little differently and partnering up with the Rusty Taco and the Brad Hall Foundation.

The slogan for 2024 is Tacos for Toys.

From now until December 5th when you purchase food from the Rusty Taco, you will be given a receipt.

Drop your receipt into the bucket for the high school you want to represent.

Idaho Falls locations include Skyline, Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Thunder Ridge, and Bonneville.

The winning school will receive a championship belt to display at their school.

Pamala Gorman the Toys for Tots assistant director says that there are many other ways you can help.

“The great thing about our, Tacos for Toys event is, it's a good way to turn $1 to Toys for Tots into two because the Brad Hall Foundation is going to match dollar for dollar, whatever anyone comes in and donates. and they have not set a limit on that. so if we raised $30,000, Brad Hall Fuel is or the Brad Hall Foundation will be matching $30,000,” says Gorman.

The Rusty Taco currently has only one location; however, another one is set to open in Rexburg on November 1st.

This competition will then extend to high schools in that area with a different championship belt up for grabs.