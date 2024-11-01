Cops & Kids holiday fundraiser helps at-risk youth

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — Local law enforcement agencies are planning a fundraiser for Saturday, Nov. 9. Their annual holiday event "Cops & Kids" aims to help at-risk youth (ages 6–9) have positive interactions with police while letting them choose Christmas gifts for their families.

Law enforcement will meet at the Chubbuck Walmart parking lot with Santa hats and stockings to collect cash donations from noon to 7 p.m. Check, Venmo and PayPal are also accepted. To donate online, you can scan the QR code on the flyer below.

“We partnered with the Cops & Kids Foundation to further our mission to build relationships with the youth in our community," said Jodi Weaver, the Bannock County Sheriff. "This is one of our favorite events every year, and it’s not possible without the community’s support.”

Kids participating in this event will also take pictures with Santa, eat at McDonalds and ride in a patrol car with the emergency lights on. The Cops & Kids event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. You can register your child, by calling the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency at (208) 232-1114.