Idaho ranks 10th highest-growing state of 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho ranked the 10th highest-growing state of 2024, according to U-Haul Growth index data that analyzed one-way customer transactions.

The data shows this is the fourth year in a row Idaho has been in the top 10 growing states for U-Haul.

“I think one of the main reasons we see people moving to Idaho is the proximity to the world-class recreation we have,” said U-Haul Area District Vice President, Seth McIntier. “You have access to whitewater rafting, skiing, hunting, and fishing – all within 30 minutes of each other.”

2024’s top five states U-Haul customers moved to Idaho from are Washington, Utah, Oregon, California, and Arizona.

U-Haul says Idaho’s notable leading growth cities include Ammon, Boise, Caldwell, Coeur d’Alene, Donnelly, Driggs, Eagle, Meridian, Mountain Home, Nampa, Ponderay, Post Falls, Rigby and Sandpoint.

