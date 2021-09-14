Wall That Heals comes to Blackfoot

Blackfoot

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Wall that Heals was escorted through downtown Idaho Falls Tuesday afternoon.

The scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC was led through town by police and veterans on the way to Jensen's Grove in Blackfoot.

Deputies from Bonneville and Bingham counties, along with Idaho State Police and Blackfoot Police, escorted the semi-truck and trailer down Highway 91 to Blackfoot.

Veterans on motorcycles also joined the procession along the way.

The exhibit stopped at the State Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Freeman Park prior to heading to Blackfoot.

The wall will be on display from September 16, 24 hours a day, until 2 p.m. September 19.

Admission is free.