Blackfoot boil advisory continues

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The boil advisory in Blackfoot continues.

Testing results from samples collected Wednesday returned Thursday afternoon, and they are clean.

The boil advisory is still in effect, and the city is cautiously optimistic about the samples they have submitted Thursday

The city needs two days of negative results to lift the boil advisory.

City crews will continue to flush the waterlines and inject chlorine into the water system.

Just as a reminder, do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. It is not necessary to boil water for showers, wash clothing, etc. if there is no potential to consume the water.

City of Blackfoot Utility Customers need to keep their phone number up to date with City Hall. Call 208-785-8600 x-2 for Utilities.