Bank robber arrested

Breaking News

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 43-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to the robbery of the south branch of the DL Evans Bank in Burley on Feb. 10.

Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward said Kacey Allen Fisher fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office followed many tips and leads from the community that resulted in Fisher’s apprehension.

Fisher was arrested without incident in Twin Falls on Tuesday.

He is currently being held at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.

Fisher is a convicted felon and spent several years in a federal institution for previous bank robberies.