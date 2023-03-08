South Fremont High School teacher receives $2K grant to benefit CTE students

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Karlie Sudweeks is a Business technology teacher at South Fremont High School. She is also the administrator of the Career Technical Education for the entire Fremont School District.

Recently, Sudweeks applied for and received a grant to help her broadcast and video production course students receive new equipment. Sudweeks says the funding from the grant came in at the perfect time.

"I didn't really have funding for broadcasting and video production and I'm very passionate about that. So I thought this money would go into some equipment that would make it beneficial. So I'm super excited that we got it because it will go into equipment that would really help the kids learn hands-on things for video production. So having that equipment is very important to have. I can teach it, but unless they have that hands-on trying using it, it won't benefit them. So I'm super excited to have those opportunities for my students," Sudweeks said.

The video production and broadcasting class that Sudweeks teaches has 15 students enrolled in it currently but is a very popular course in the school. Sudweeks says the equipment will get put straight to use.

"As soon as they get it, we're going to start doing all the recording and they're going to actually use it right away. So I'm super excited to have those cameras in the audio interfaces and things like that," Sudweeks said.

One of the students, who's looking forward to using the new equipment, is David Kynoch. Kynoch says he helped Sudweeks choose the equipment that will soon be put to use in the classroom. He says while he currently can't be in the class this year, he's looking forward to having the equipment become a part of his education.

"I'm very excited about it. I am very heavily, involved in video production and music production and all this kind of stuff and I am really, really excited to have the resources available here at school for that.," Kynoch said.

He says his hope for the equipment is that it gets other people interested in video production and broadcasting excited.

"It will, I think, get more kids excited about getting into it, especially for incoming freshmen. I think we'll really think, Wow, that's cool. I really want to get into that. And also, so many more things could happen. We could be learning how to do podcasts and just regular cinema stuff and audio production, stuff like that," Kynoch said.

The hope with the equipment is to enhance the student's learning and provide a better hands-on experience, providing new learning opportunities for South Fremont High School students.