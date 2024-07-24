Idaho Falls Police need help in identify suspect in burglary case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFPD News Release) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a burglary at D&L Cleaners that occurred on July 5th, 2024 shortly after midnight. An unknown person entered the business and stole cash.

Police need help identifying this suspect who broke into D & L Cleaners on July 5, 2024.

From security cameras, it appears that the person, believed to be a man, was dropped off outside the building by someone in a white Chevy Suburban that had no front plates.

Photo of vehicle a burglary suspect was dropped off from at D & L Cleaners on July 5, 2024.

Anyone with information about this case, including the identity of the suspect, is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department by calling dispatch at (208)529-1200, referencing case number 2024-24948. Information can also be reported to East Idaho Crime Stoppers and can be reported anonymously. Tipsters who report information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.