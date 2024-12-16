Intermountain Packing responds to criticism over unpleasant aroma

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Intermountain Packing (IMP) in Idaho Falls is responding to public criticism of a pungent smell some neighbors say is being spread from the company.

Intermountain Packing is a meat processing company located on Iona Road.

Local News 8 received an email from IMP CEO David Adams, updating the community on the situation. It said:

"Unfortunately, IMP has become the go to for any smell in the City or County.

"We have daily contact with the City on the matter or through testing that is done on our waste water and often have had weekly meetings with them. Neither are ignorant or ignoring the matter. IMP has spent thousands of dollars putting filtered manhole covers on roads they do not own or maintain. They also recently purchased a $55,000 Titus Twister aerator for the city’s lift station to combat odors well beyond their control or geography. As the City gets that more dialed in, we believe and hope it will help even more with downstream troubles.

"Any change in the sewer water stream creates a new challenge. As it travels its route and meets other sewer streams this can be temperature,

"Atmosphere, turbulence, elevation change, or mixing with other waste properties. Cold weather and an inversion is the recent challenge right around the plant itself. When the 180 degree plant water hits the cold air it naturally creates steam and with it an odor. The heavy cloud cover holds the cold air steady without movement. We sent a sample off last week with some consultants who will help us resolve this issue. They are located in Greenbay, WI and fight similar issues in the cold weather. "Downstream complaints are ongoing and more challenging. There has been tremendous growth in the community, there is a reaction where 3 to 4 sewer streams come together in the Willowbrook Park and Melaleuca Field neighborhoods. It is very hard to know what is happening underground approximately 3 miles away from you with many variables. IMP gets every complaint via email, text, phone call, online, screenshots, police visits, DEQ visits, etc. They get harassed at work, home, church, even our kids at school and social media.

"IMP is very committed to being a successful business and is making every effort affordable to them to be good employers, good neighbors, and stewards in the community. We try to give back to the community in as many ways as possible. We spent over $1M in community infrastructure during development, we employ over 200 people with excellent wages and healthcare. We regularly donate to the Community Food Basket and Soup Kitchen. "We wish everyone this might adversely affect our best and hopes that a new year brings positive solutions to our community instead of contentious negativity and problems."

The company has responded to complaints a year ago.

Local News 8 was told by former plant engineer, Paul Greenwood, the smell was caused by solid waste. The plant didn't have approval to dump within county limits, which meant all solid waste had to be stored for days on end before being shipped to the Magic Valley.

Local News 8 has contacted the City of Idaho Falls regarding the matter and will have an update on Tuesday, Dec 17.

We have also reached out to an online group organizing a petition against the plant for comment.