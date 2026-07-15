Idaho attorney general warns renters about fake listings and deposit scams

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is warning renters to watch for fraudulent property listings and demands for upfront payments as competition for housing remains high across the state.

The Attorney General’s Office said scammers often copy legitimate rental advertisements or create fake listings offering below-market prices.

The scammers may then demand a deposit or other payment before allowing a renter to see the property. The schemes can especially target people moving from out of state who may not be able to tour a home in person.

“Idaho’s growth has made us a target for these types of scams, and criminals are exploiting families desperate for housing in a tight market,” Labrador said. “Before you send a dollar, verify the listing and see the property in person or through someone you trust.”

Officials said scammers may claim there is no time to visit the property or pressure renters to pay immediately before the supposed deal disappears.

Another warning sign is a landlord who only accepts payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers. Those payment methods can be difficult to trace or recover after money is sent.

The Attorney General’s Office recommends searching the rental address online before making a payment. If the same property appears under a different landlord or price, it may be fraudulent.

Renters should also tour the property in person when possible. Those moving from outside the area can ask someone they trust to visit the property or confirm that it matches the advertisement.

More scam prevention information and a consumer complaint form are available through the Idaho Attorney General’s Office at ReportScamsIdaho.com.