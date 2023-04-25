Lori Vallow-Daybell trial: Phone location history shown

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Location history was shown from phone associated with Alex Cox, Lori Vallow-Daybell's brother, Chad Daybell and Lori on Sept. 9, Sept. 23, Oct. 9, Oct. 18 and Oct. 22 all in 2019.

The significance of these dates can be referenced HERE.

The location history shows Chad and Alex on or near Chad's property on each of the listed dates. Alex, Chad and Lori were in constant communication during this time. Lori and Chad were texting the day of Chad's former wife, Tammy Daybell's funeral. Lori's phone was in Kauai, Hawaii at this time.

Tylee's phone was last reported used on Dec. 15, 2019, after her death, in Kauai, Hawaii.

Only the location history was shown at this time. They did not reveal the content of messages or phone calls exchanged in this piece of evidence.

This is a developing story, and we will be updating the story as the day progresses.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.