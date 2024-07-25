Inkom to break ground for new library

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Inkom is getting ready to break ground on a new library Thursday, July 25, at 4 p.m.

The new library will be located at 3-21 Holstein Street on the opposite end of Inkom Elementary School.

The building is set to be completed by early 2025 and stocked with books by that fall.

Funding for the new branch comes from a $500,000 Library Facilities improvement grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

A Plant Facilities Levy ends in 2025, and renewal was approved by voters back in May.