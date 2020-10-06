KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Idaho Constitutional Amendment HJR4

Ballot Text: Shall Section 2, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to require that the Senate shall consist of thirty-five members; and shall Section 4, Article III, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho, be amended to require that the Legislature shall be apportioned to thirty-five legislative districts? The purpose of the proposed amendment is to permanently set the number of senators in the Idaho Legislature, as well as the number of legislative districts in Idaho, at 35. (There are twice as many representatives as senators, which this amendment would not change.) Since 1992, there have been 35 districts and senators, but the Idaho Constitution permits as few as 30 and as many as 35 districts and senators, with the number determined during redistricting (the process of redrawing legislative district boundaries after a United States census). lf this amendment is adopted, the number of districts and senators would be fixed at 35 and could not be changed during redistricting.
