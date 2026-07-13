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Monday American Legion baseball scores – July 13

American legion Baseball
KIFI/MGN Online
American legion Baseball
By
Published 7:20 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Hillcrest Post 56 Knights AA  0 
Idaho Prime AA 10

GAME 2:
Hillcrest Post 56 Knights AA  3
Idaho Prime AA  11

Salmon Summer League  8
A's 18U 7

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