38% of people living together argue about the dishwasher – Show after the Show

Watch Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz sit down for the Show after the Show. They talk about:

Recap of Dancing with the Stars. Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling are the first celebrities to get eliminated from the show this season.

The Golden Bachelorette is on Wednesday night on ABC. Collet's in Firth is hosting bachelorette bingo at 7 p.m.

The Masked Singer also premieres Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on FOX.

38% of people living together argue over the correct way to load the dishwasher. How do you do it?

