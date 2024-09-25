Skip to Content
38% of people living together argue about the dishwasher – Show after the Show

today at 8:54 AM
Published 11:24 AM

Watch Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz sit down for the Show after the Show. They talk about:

  • Recap of Dancing with the Stars. Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling are the first celebrities to get eliminated from the show this season.
  • The Golden Bachelorette is on Wednesday night on ABC. Collet's in Firth is hosting bachelorette bingo at 7 p.m.
  • The Masked Singer also premieres Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on FOX. Enter our giveaway! (Find more details at the bottom of this article.)
  • 38% of people living together argue over the correct way to load the dishwasher. How do you do it?
  • More.

The Show after the Show is a podcast you can catch on weekdays right here at LocalNews8.com.

Masked Singer Giveaway Rules

  1. Watch the show every Wednesday.
  2. Go to play tab and put in who you think will be eliminated NEXT week and who you think the artist is.
    1. Example: Write - 'GOO is RYAN GOSLING.'
  3. If your guess is correct (Goo gets eliminated AND it's Ryan Gosling) you are added in a drawing to win $20 to Gandolfo's!
  4. You can guess as many times as you want.
  5. Entries will reset every Wednesday before the show starts. No, you cannot put in a guess as it gets revealed because entries will only be valid for following week.
    1. Example: Let's say Dust Bunny gets revealed as Katy Perry and gets eliminated week 3. If you write 'DUST BUNNY is KATY PERRY' during the week 3 episode, that doesn't count. Week 3 guesses will go for Week 4, so they must still be in the competition by the following week.

***These examples are not accurate and are made up scenarios in an effort to explain how the giveaway works.***

