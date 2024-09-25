38% of people living together argue about the dishwasher – Show after the Show
Watch Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz sit down for the Show after the Show. They talk about:
- Recap of Dancing with the Stars. Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling are the first celebrities to get eliminated from the show this season.
- The Golden Bachelorette is on Wednesday night on ABC. Collet's in Firth is hosting bachelorette bingo at 7 p.m.
- The Masked Singer also premieres Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on FOX. Enter our giveaway! (Find more details at the bottom of this article.)
- 38% of people living together argue over the correct way to load the dishwasher. How do you do it?
The Show after the Show is a podcast you can catch on weekdays right here at LocalNews8.com.
Masked Singer Giveaway Rules
- Watch the show every Wednesday.
- Go to play tab and put in who you think will be eliminated NEXT week and who you think the artist is.
- Example: Write - 'GOO is RYAN GOSLING.'
- If your guess is correct (Goo gets eliminated AND it's Ryan Gosling) you are added in a drawing to win $20 to Gandolfo's!
- You can guess as many times as you want.
- Entries will reset every Wednesday before the show starts. No, you cannot put in a guess as it gets revealed because entries will only be valid for following week.
- Example: Let's say Dust Bunny gets revealed as Katy Perry and gets eliminated week 3. If you write 'DUST BUNNY is KATY PERRY' during the week 3 episode, that doesn't count. Week 3 guesses will go for Week 4, so they must still be in the competition by the following week.
***These examples are not accurate and are made up scenarios in an effort to explain how the giveaway works.***