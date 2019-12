Food

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Saturday, the Army National Guard is hosting the Sasquatch 3 on 3 Tournament in an effort to help collect for the Foodbank.

The tournament, hosted at the Mountain View Event Center, is open to people aged 16-34.

In order to play, each participant must bring two cans of food as a donation.

Teams of up to four can dunk on hunger starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28.