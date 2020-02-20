Taco John’s launches re-branding and growth initiative

Food

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming-based fast food company is attempting to revamp its branding and expand the franchise as it adds new stores and remodels older ones.

Taco John's International Inc. launched what it calls an aggressive growth initiative, The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports.

The restaurant chain based in Cheyenne said new stores and those undergoing remodeling will use the new branding while the company focuses on more franchising opportunities.

The first new Taco John's restaurant opened in Cheyenne in October with the company's updated logo and branding and new menu items prior to a planned national rollout.

A satellite franchise support center location also opened in Minneapolis to be closer to more than 200 Taco John's locations in the Midwest.

Taco John's hopes to increase the number of new stores, with plans to open between 15 and 20 this year and between 20 and 25 next year.

"Everything we were doing was getting ready to grow the chain," President and CEO Jim Creel said.