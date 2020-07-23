East Idaho Fair Food Tour makes a stop in Idaho Falls

Food

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The East Idaho Fair Food Tour is making a stop in Idaho Falls on Thursday.

It will be at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing from 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

“We all recognize the strain that we are enduring during these unprecedented times," Richard Johnson said. “As fair food vendors, we decided to create a series of events that will be set up to abide by the guidelines for COVID, bringing the loved tastes of summer to those who want to celebrate and enjoy fair food, even though the fairs aren’t happening.”

The East Idaho Fair Food Tour will be held each Thursday from 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. until August 20 at the following East Idaho locations:

July 23, Idaho Falls - Waterfront at Snake River Landing

July 30, Rigby (venue to be announced)

August 6, Pocatello (venue to be announced)

August 13, Rexburg (venue to be announced)

August 20, (location/venue to be announced)

Vendors include: Reeds Dairy, Lemon Smashers, Dinky Donuts, LaCasita, Blackhawk BBQ, Worlds Best Corn Dogs, and Mexican Crazy Corn.