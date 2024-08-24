Doris Norman, 91, of Ammon, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2024. She was born to Margaret Spencer Brown and Linwood Brown in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 30, 1933, being the middle of 5 children. She attended Blaine Elementary School for grades first through ninth, where she was student body Vice President and played 1st base. Doris graduated from Granite High School with a love of math.

On March 9, 1953, Doris married Reeve Ernell Norman in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Her greatest aspiration was her family, having 2 sons and a daughter while living in Utah. In 1960, they moved to Idaho Falls for Reeve’s job, later joining Electrical Wholesale. Reeve and Doris expanded their family, keeping the pattern of 2 more sons followed by another daughter, totaling 6 kids.

They wanted more land, and in 1971, they moved to Ammon. As her family grew with grandchildren, Doris put on several family parties each year to ensure personal relationships thrived. Doris was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings at the ward and stake level including Primary President, Young Women’s President, and Relief Society President.

She loved to travel the world & fondly talked of the Rhine River. In March 1998, Doris and Reeve were called to serve in the Rochester New York Mission and in June 2004 to the Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission. Here she had the private opportunity to play the Tabernacle organ. She loved playing the piano so much that Reeve had to buy her a piano while on their missions. Her joy was genuinely loving everyone, and people easily connected with her quick-witted personality. She enjoyed a good game of marbles and chocolate chip cookies. To know Doris was to be fed at her table as she filled your soul and testified of Jesus Christ.

Doris is survived by her sons: Kelly Norman, Randy (Sally) Norman, Clayne (Deb) Grigg, Jeffery (Dena) Norman, and Daren (Julie) Norman; her sisters: Lila Crookston, Gay Lynn (Dick) Yates; and sister-in-law, Margaret Brown; brother-in-law, Val Norman; 55 grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Reeve Norman; her beautiful daughters: Debra Grigg and Cheryl Norman; daughter-in-law, Beth Doutt; her parents: Linwood and Margaret Brown; her brother, LaMar Brown; brother-in-law, Bob Crookston; and her sister and brother-in-law: Carol and Alan Webb.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at the Hillside Ward, 7118 S. Ledge Rock Drive, Ammon. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live through Facebook at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.