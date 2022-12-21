Idaho winter storms cause an impact on holiday travel

NEWDALE, Idaho (KIFI) - Recent heavy winter winds have closed the highways that lead into Driggs as snow is being tossed over the road and plows are not able to clean the roads safely. This has negatively impacted the travel plans for many people just trying visit the area.

For Brooklyn Coleman, the road closure means that she might have to wait a while before her and her husband can visit family for the holidays.

"We're heading for Christmas break with my husband's family," Coleman said.

Despite the closure, Coleman says she and her husband hope to remain positive on the closure.

"It could be worse," she said.

She added she was thankful for the safety in place as they were prevented from crashing their car or getting stuck somewhere along the way. The hope to make it to their family soon.

Another person who has been impacted by the State Highway 33 closure is Jordan Blanco, a delivery driver for J.B. Hunt. Blanco says with the closures, he can't make the anxiously awaited deliveries that he needs to.

"It's a little bit of a bummer. Going to have to, I guess reschedule because it being a closed all the way around this makes it difficult to get out there," Blanco said.

He says he now has to reschedule to the deliveries.

"We can wait it out a day or so, but all of our deliveries are promised before Christmas. So unfortunately, it's going to be some very, very unhappy customers who are expecting, you know, new furniture, appliances right before Christmas time."

Road closures are due to unsafe conditions at the time of the closure and will be lifted generally after the conditions lighten up. For current road conditions you can find the ITD 511 road conditions here.