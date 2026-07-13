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Fire in remote southern Idaho burns 2,000 acres

Cow Canyon Fire could be seen from the ITD's highway camera on I-84 near Juniper Rest Area.
ITD
Cow Canyon Fire could be seen from the ITD's highway camera on I-84 near Juniper Rest Area.
By
today at 11:47 AM
Published 3:03 PM

ONEIDA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)— A brush fire burned over 2,000 acres near I-84 on Sunday evening.

According to BLM reports, the fire started around 2:15 pm, near the Juniper Rest Area. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire is currently reported to be as zero percent contained.

Article Topic Follows: Regional News

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