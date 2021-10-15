Skyline takes care of business at Hillcrest, enters four-way tie in conference play

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies won a game they absolutely needed, and they won it big with a 42-6 victory over Hillcrest at Thunder Stadium. The Grizzlies scored early and often in a must-win contest.

Skyline held a 14-0 lead late in the first half when after a Grizzly interception, Lachlan Haacke found Kenyon Sadiq in the end zone for a juggling touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

The Grizzlies kept pouring it on in the second half for a 42-6 victory.

Skyline enters into a four-way tie with Shelley, Blackfoot and Bonneville at 2-1 for first place in the 4A High Country Conference. Two teams from the conference are guaranteed a playoff spot. Next Friday, Skyline hosts Shelley and Bonneville takes on Blackfoot.