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Monday high school scores – March 23

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Published 8:18 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Hillcrest  12
Preston   2

GAME 2:
Hillcrest  7
Preston   7 (TIE)

Teton  10
North Fremont   1

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Soda Springs  2
North Fremont  17

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