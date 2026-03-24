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Tuesday high school scores – March 24

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Published 8:59 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Minico  2
Idaho Falls  5

GAME 2:
Minico    6
Idaho Falls  7

Madison  15
Blackfoot  11

Teton  8
Gooding  6

Sugar-Salem   1
Malad    10

Challis-Mackay   0
Salmon   34

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
South Fremont   27
West Jefferson    6

Sugar-Salem  1
Malad   7

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