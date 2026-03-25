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Wednesday high school scores – March 25

MGN
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Published 8:03 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Marsh Valley  11
Snake River   4

GAME 1:
Bear Lake  9
Firth  12

GAME 2:
Bear Lake  10
Firth  6

North Fremont   0
Salmon  9

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Marsh Valley  13
Firth  9

North Fremont   11
Salmon  0

Bear Lake  11
Snake River  3

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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girls softball
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