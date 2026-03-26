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Thursday high school scores – March 26

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Published 9:59 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Skyline    17
Idaho Falls   6

Shelley  2
Bonneville   9

Salmon  7
Wood River  5

Sugar-Salem   6
Snake River     2

Marsh Valley JV 12
Soda Springs 2

RED ROCK CLASSIC TOURNAMENT DAY 1
Blackfoot  1
Dixie, UT  6

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
South Fremont  9
Marsh Valley       7

Sugar-Salem   18
Snake River      1

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