Skip to Content
Sports

Friday boys high school baseball scores – March 27

Pixabay
By
Published 9:48 PM

(KIFI)
Rigby  10
Madison  9

GAME 1:
Bonneville  6
Shelley   1

GAME 2:
Bonneville  9
Shelley  2

Skyline  1
Idaho Falls   11

GAME 1:
Twin Falls  6
Highland    4

GAME 2:
Twin Falls 12
Highland    0

Bear Lake  2
South Fremont  12

Firth  7
Snake River  6

Article Topic Follows: Sports
boys baseball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.