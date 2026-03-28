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Saturday boys high school baseball scores – March 28

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Published 10:04 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Minico  7
Pocatello  6

GAME 2:
Minico  5
Pocatello  3

GAME 1:
Madison  9
Rigby  10

GAME 2:
Madison  6
Rigby  7

Skyline  9
Mountain Crest, UT  8

Preston   21
Snake River  8

GAME 1:
Bonneville  6
Twin Falls   5

GAME 2:
Bonneville  14
Twin Falls   2

South Fremont  0
Marsh Valley  10

North Fremont   9
Challis-Mackay  2

Wendell  12
Soda Springs  2

GAME 1:
West Jefferson  0
Salmon  16

GAME 2:
West Jefferson  0
Salmon  20

RED ROCK CLASSIC TOURNAMENT DAY 3
Blackfoot  10
Snow Canyon, UT 11

Blackfoot  10
Taylorsville, UT  11

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