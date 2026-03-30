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Monday high school scores – March 30

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Updated
today at 9:47 PM
Published 9:07 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1
Hillcrest  22
Century   13

GAME 2
Hillcrest  17
Century   2

Wendell 13
American Falls 6

Bear Lake  2
Soda Springs 7

Challis-Mackay  0
Firth  19

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
GAME 1:
Wood River  2
Skyline   11

GAME 2:
Wood River  9
Skyline  11

Rigby 20
Idaho Falls 6

American Falls   2
South Fremont   17

Bear Lake  5
Soda Springs 15

Declo  12
Firth    22

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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girls softball
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