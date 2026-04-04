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Saturday boys high school baseball scores – April 4

MGN
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Published 10:03 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Columbia   1
Pocatello   2

GAME 2:
Columbia  7
Pocatello  8

Blackfoot  10
Bonneville  6

Marsh Valley 21
Nampa Christian  10

Wendell  6
Firth  7

MID-SEASON CLASSIC TOURNAMENT DAY 2
South Fremont  9
Kimberly  10

South Fremont  5
Filer  2

Teton  5
Filer  6

Teton  5
Kimberly  7

Snake River  6
Buhl    7

Snake River  9
Wood River  11

Bear Lake    6
Wood River  6 (tie)

Bear Lake  2
Buhl  12

Soda Springs   14
American Falls  4

Challis-Mackay   9
North Fremont   6

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