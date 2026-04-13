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Monday high school scores – April 13

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Published 8:58 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Hillcrest  13
Blackfoot  14

Thunder Ridge  9
Idaho Falls   5

Salmon  3
Filer  4

GIRLS SOFTBALL 
Hillcrest   2
Pocatello  12

Idaho Falls  7
Teton  3

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