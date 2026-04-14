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Tuesday boys high school baseball scores – April 14

MGN
By
Published 8:59 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Century  0
Madison 14

GAME 2:
Century  8
Madison  18

Rigby  7
Highland  6

Burley   6
Skyline  7

Pocatello  0
Twin Falls  10

Teton   4
South Fremont  8

West Jefferson  6
Challis-Mackay  17

Firth  3
North Fremont  5

Malad  9
Preston  10

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