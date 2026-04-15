Skip to Content
Sports

Wednesday high school scores – April 15

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Published 8:57 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Marsh Valley   13
American Falls  0

Soda Springs  1
Malad   14

Bear Lake   6
Snake River  7

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Blackfoot  11
Skyline  2

Hillcrest  13
Bonneville  9

Idaho Falls  10
Shelley  14

American Falls  8 
Preston   11

Snake River  3
Bear Lake   13

West Side  6
Declo  16

Soda Springs  0
Malad  15

Article Topic Follows: Sports
boys baseball
girls softball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.