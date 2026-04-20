Skip to Content
Sports

Monday boys high school baseball scores – April 20

Pixabay
By
New
Published 9:06 PM

(KIFI)
Blackfoot  8
Hillcrest   9

Idaho Falls  11
Salmon  10

Preston  2
Malad    3

Rigby  2
Bonneville  0

Shelley  13
Thunder Ridge  3

American Falls  11
Bear Lake  3

Sugar-Salem   5
Teton   1

Firth  21
Challis-Mackay 4

Article Topic Follows: Sports
boys baseball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.