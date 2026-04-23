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Thursday high school scores – April 23

Local News 8, MGN Online
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Published 9:12 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Blackfoot  13
Idaho Falls  12

GAME 1:
Pocatello  8
Preston   10

GAME 2:
Pocatello  1
Preston   7

Firth  14
West Jefferson 0

GIRLS SOFTBALL
Idaho Falls  2
Blackfoot   18

Salmon  5
Ririe   6

Firth  21
West Jefferson  8

Article Topic Follows: Sports
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girls softball
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