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Friday boys high school baseball scores – April 24

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Published 9:20 PM

(KIFI)
Preston   5
Pocatello  9

Bonneville  10
Hillcrest  4

Skyline  9
Shelley  2

Thunder Ridge 5
Highland  6

Idaho Falls 14
Blackfoot  13

Snake River  6
Bear Lake  3

Wendell  3
Malad   12

Kimberly 0
Marsh Valley  5

Corvallis, MT  6
Salmon  7

Soda Springs 3
Declo  15

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