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Friday American Legion baseball scores – July 10

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July 10, 2026 10:24 PM
Published 9:22 PM

(KIFI)
Idaho Falls Bandits AA  0
West Fargo Patriots      1

Idaho Falls Bandits AA    8
Post 22 Hardhats   0

Hillcrest Post 56 Knights AA 7 
Blue Chip Navy 10

Twin Falls Cowboys AA  5 
Island Warriors 11 

Pocatello Post 4 Runnin' Rebels   8
Nampa Chiefs  0

Pocatello Post 4 Runnin' Rebels  0
Bozeman, MT Bucks   9

GAME 1:
Pocatello Razorbacks A   13
Buhl Tribe  3

GAME 2:
Pocatello Razorbacks A  17
Buhl Tribe  16

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