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Saturday American Legion baseball scores – July 11

MGN
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Published 10:14 PM

(KIFI)
Idaho Falls Bandits AA   9
Gene's Auto Papio South Post 32   5

GAME 1:
Rigby Mustangs  12
Bobcat Baseball Club 1

GAME 2:
Rigby Mustangs       8
Bobcat Baseball Club  5

Pocatello Razorbacks A  7
Wood River Wranglers       0

Pocatello Post 4 Runnin' Rebels  8
GC Huskers AA    7

Article Topic Follows: Sports
american legion baseball
Idaho Falls Bandits
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rigby
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