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Tuesday American Legion baseball scores – July 14

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Published 9:08 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Twin Falls Cowboys    17
Owyhee Wave   9

GAME 2:
Twin Falls Cowboys  3
Owyhee Wave    4

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