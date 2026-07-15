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Bandits sweep Minico Storm in doubleheader at Melaleuca Field

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today at 10:21 PM
Published 11:05 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Today at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls, the Bandits welcomed the Minico Storm for a doubleheader. The Bandits took both of those games, improving their record to 29-6 on the season.

Game one saw a blowout win for the Bandits, 9-0. Crew Scott got the win on the mound, pitching all 7 innings, allowing 1 hit, walking 4, and striking out 13 batters in the effort. At the dish, it was first baseman Cooper Cammack who led the team in RBI with 3 in the game, going 2 for 4.

Game 2 was a closer contest. Minico struck first, scoring on a throwing error following a dropped third strike in the first inning. The Bandits then exploded for 5 runs in the bottom of the third. First, Gavin Webb came home from third on a wild pitch, tying the game at 1. A bases-loaded sac fly from Carter Bowen gave the Bandits a 2-1 lead. A hard-hit single to the first base side from Crew Scott made it 3-1, and then Makai Ferguson's bases-clearing double drove in two more, making it a 5-1 ballgame.

Minico crept back into the game as time went on, cutting the lead to one in the top of the 7th with two outs, but the Bandits held on for the 6-5 win, sweeping the doubleheader. Idaho Falls will play the final two games of the regular season on Friday the 17th against Idaho Prime, according to Gamechanger.

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William Syslo

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