Shelley wins in double overtime at Blackfoot, setting up thrilling final week in 4A

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A two-point conversion was the difference in an incredibly hard fought matchup Friday in Blackfoot, with Shelley coming out victorious 29-28 in double overtime. The Russets and Broncos went back and forth all night in what certainly can be considered a game of the year in East Idaho.

Each team tallied a touchdown in the first half with the game tied 7-7 at the break.

Shelley and Blackfoot entered OT tied at 14. The two teams traded score for the score in the first overtime, but Shelley's two-point conversion on the second possession of double overtime won the game in the clutch.

The win sets up a four-way tie between Shelley, Blackfoot, Skyline and Bonneville going into the final week of the regular season with at least two playoff spots on the line in the 4A High Country Conference. Shelley travels to Skyline next Friday while Blackfoot hosts Bonneville.