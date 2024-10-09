Skip to Content
Raccoon infestation – Show after the Show

By , ,
New
today at 10:42 AM
Published 10:53 AM

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending in the Show after the Show. Today they talk about:

  • Jeff Roper's birthday. We love to Celebrate with 8! If you have a celebration – birthday, anniversary, good news – share it! Email celebratewith8@localnews8.com and share a photo, name, the occasion and when to put you on TV.
  • A lady in Washington has been feeding raccoons for years. She had quite the surprise when more than a few showed up to her door.
  • Las Vegas says its final goodbye to the Tropicana Hotel with a bang, literally.
  • More.

The Show after the Show is a podcast-style, table-talk type of show.

News Team

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

