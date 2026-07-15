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Rexburg man injured in I-15 crash near Blackfoot

Nobody involved with the crash was injured.
Idaho State Police
Nobody involved with the crash was injured.
By
today at 2:30 PM
Published 3:03 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A Rexburg man was injured when his SUV crashed into a crash cushion post on I-15 Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police said the 69-year-old man was driving south near milepost 88, when it car drove off the right shoulder and collided with the post. It happened at 10:24 a.m.

Police said the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.

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