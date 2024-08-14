Pay It Forward finds Angel Fund at pet clinic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - In this Pay It Forward, news anchor Todd Kunz found a place that came up with a unique way of paying for the services when an animal is sick and goes to the veterenarian, and the owner is in a tight spot and cannot pay. Kunz wanted to see how they pull it off and how other pet owners and businesses step in... and... to Pay It Forward.

"We have multiple clients that come in, even daily, weekly, that are not able to bring in their sick or injured animal due to financial constraints. And it is a really big need in the community," said Madison Hymas, assistant manager at Eastside Pet Clinic in Idaho Falls at the corner of Woodruff Avenue and Moran Street. She has been with the pet hospital for four years and has seen many pet owners bring their pets in when the pet is sick.

Sometimes, however, the owner cannot afford what needs to be done.

"So we decided to create the Angel Fund and try to make a difference ourselves," said Hymas.

"It's an account that people, clients, people in the community can donate money to. And we just hold on to that money until we have a situation where a patient and client come in and the client is financially, unable to provide the medical care that's needed for their patient," said manager Megan Beebe. She has been with the pet clinic for more than 20 years. She has seen a lot of situations where they have to tap into outside programs to help a pet and a petowner in need.

"But now that we're able to bring this in-house and have a solution for them immediately, not only does it bring us great joy to be able to help their patient, but those clients are so appreciative," said Beebe.

Businesses and donors in the surrounding communities have played a key role. Time to do the same. Time to Pay It Forward.

"The response has been really helpful. We've had quite a few amazing local businesses donate, raffle items, to the raffle to help raise that awareness," Hymas.

"Madison, Meagan?" asked a man, walking in and interrupting the interview.

"Hi," said Hymas.

"Sorry. Can I interrupt you real quick," said the man.

"That's okay," said Beebe.

"Tyson Campbell with Mountain America Credit Union," said the man.

"Oh hi," said Hymas.

"We heard about what you guys got going on here with your Angel Fund," said Campbell.

"Okay," said Hymas.

"And we wanted to take the chance to Pay It Forward," said Campbell.

"Oh wow," said Hymas.

"And contribute a $500 donation," continued Campbell, as he pulled the money out of a logo-marked envelope.

"Oh my gosh," said Beebe.

"Wow," Hymas.

"Wow. That's incredible," said Beebe.

"Thank you guys so much," said Campbell.

"Thank you so much," said Beebe.

"Thank you!" said Hymas.

"Yeah," said Campbell.

"That's amazing," said Hymas.

"We had a team member. We were like, hey, who can we help out? A team member like, we love what they do over here. We send all of our people over there for their animals. And I'm like, well, let's see if we can get involved," explained Campbell.

"Wow. This is so appreciative," said Hymas.

"That’s a great start," said Beebe.

"Thank you so much, thank you," said Hymas.

"Of course. Yeah. Thank you," said Campbell.

"So nice to meet you. Thank you so much. Yeah. So community. There it is. Yeah. The community has been great with the response and they see the need as well on their daily lives for driving around and knowing that. And they themselves have pets and have been in that moment that the need is there. And so the community has really stepped up," said Beebe to Kunz.

If you would like to donate to the Angel Fund, ask about it at the reception desk.

Eastside Pet Clinic has 23 staff members and six veterinarians, and they said they are expanding. It can be found on Facebook here.

"Pay It Forward" stories air the second Wednesday of every month. If you know of a nonprofit organization or someone who deserves to be recognized for their contributions to the area, click on "News" then "Pay It Forward" under the menu stack at the top left of our homepage. Fill out the submission form, or send an email to news anchor Todd Kunz at todd.kunz@localnews8.com.