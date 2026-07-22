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Chukars defeat Missoula 12-9 behind Justin Trimble’s three home runs

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today at 10:12 PM
Published 10:18 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Missoula Paddleheads 12-9 at Melaleuca Field, fueled by Justin Trimble's three home runs and six RBIs.

In the bottom of the third inning, with Idaho Falls down 2-0 and two runners on base, Sam Canton hit a triple that the Missoula center fielder could not track down.

The hit brought in Ty Dooley and Emilio Berrera to tie the game at Two-2.

Trimble then hit a two-run blast opposite field. This was one of three home runs Trimble hit during the game, with others coming in the sixth and eighth innings.

Trimble finished the game going 5-for-5 from the plate with 6 RBIs.

Canton also had a big night at the plate. He went 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs.

The Chukars improve to 5-3 in the second half of the season and have won 5 of their last 7 games.

Idaho Falls and Missoula are scheduled to play again Thursday night at Melaleuca Field, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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