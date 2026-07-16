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WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses the nation tonight

Primetime Address
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Primetime Address
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today at 3:47 PM
Published 4:10 PM

WHITE HOUSE (KIFI) - President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a primetime address Thursday evening.

Sources tell ABC News he will discuss detailed information he recently received from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence related to the 2020 election.

Sources tell other news agencies, he plans to concentrate on voting machine security and alleged Foreign influence elections.

Election integrity has been one of Trump's core talking points since he lost the 2020 Presidential contest.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MT.

You can watch the address below once it begins.

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